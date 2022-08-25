Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in Greenwood, Ind.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By WISH
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus.

He was just a sophomore in high school.

The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.

Several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
Man accused of killing pregnant Troup Co. woman to appear in court
Baron Hall
Man arrested for multiple sex offender warrants in Muscogee County

Latest News

The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening