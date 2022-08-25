Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley.

AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel period this year.

But for those wanting to stay around town, but still want something fun to do, you can head over to Callaway Resort and Gardens where starting September 2 is the Light up Your Labor Day 3 - day event with fireworks, the Birds of Prey Show or the popular Illuminating Hot Air Balloon Spectacular.

For people looking for some festival favorites like ice cones, BBQ or cotton candy, Russell County is the place to be for their annual Labor Day Fair at the Old Russell County Courthouse.

Organizers there say it’s the perfect mix of family fun and entertainment and you don’t have to go far.

“It’s a good opportunity to bring your family out. said Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett. “For those of us that have the day off it’s an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with a lot of people you don’t see all the time, but also you don’t have to drive very far. With the higher gas prices like they are you can stay at home or travel just a little ways.”

Corbett said that all are welcome to check out the fair on Labor Day September 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EST.

For more information about Russell County’s Labor Dar Fair you can email or call Chance Corbett at 706-575-4389.

For tickets and information on Callaway Gardens and Resort’s event you can visit their website.

