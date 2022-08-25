Business Break
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.(Source: MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, a male in a white Dodge Charger with a blue and white light on top of his vehicle pulled over a woman and asked her for her license and registration on Wednesday, August 24.

Jones says the woman gave it to him but says she called 911 after feeling uneasy. Deputies arrived immediately but the man heard the woman as he was walking back to her car. The scammer drove off while having her information.

The victim was not touched or harmed.

The incident happened at Highway 280 in Salem near the Dudley Lumber Company at approximately 4:15 p.m. Captain Jimmy Taylor with Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the man was wearing a t-shirt with a fake badge - he was bald with a beard. He had name on the t-shirt that said Officer Walters.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to call 911 if they see this man or have more information.

