Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge in November 2021 over a land dispute appeared before a Harris County Superior Court judge Thursday, August 25.

69-year-old Johnnie Bryant went before a judge and was arraigned on the following:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony

Bryant has been out on bond since March 2022 after pleading not guilty in March.

According to officials in court, there’s still some evidence being tested by GBI in the crime lab in Columbus.

They say the case will be revisited in January and could schedule for a trial in February.

