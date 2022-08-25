Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court

Business Break
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge in November 2021 over a land dispute appeared before a Harris County Superior Court judge Thursday, August 25.

69-year-old Johnnie Bryant went before a judge and was arraigned on the following:

  • Malice murder
  • Felony murder
  • Four counts of aggravated assault
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony

Bryant has been out on bond since March 2022 after pleading not guilty in March. 

According to officials in court, there’s still some evidence being tested by GBI in the crime lab in Columbus.

They say the case will be revisited in January and could schedule for a trial in February.

