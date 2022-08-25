Business Break
Phenix City fire crews respond to fire at Sherwood Elementary School

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews put out a structure fire in Phenix City.

On August 25, there was an early morning structure fire at Sherwood Elementary School at 12:13 a.m.

News Leader 9 has reached out to Phenix City police and Phenix City Schools for more details about the fire and the damage to the school.

Stay with us for more updates.

