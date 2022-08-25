Phenix City fire crews respond to fire at Sherwood Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews put out a structure fire in Phenix City.

On August 25, there was an early morning structure fire at Sherwood Elementary School at 12:13 a.m.

News Leader 9 has reached out to Phenix City police and Phenix City Schools for more details about the fire and the damage to the school.

Stay with us for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.