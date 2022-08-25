Police, family searching for critically missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus Police Department (CPD) are concerned for a missing man’s safety.

According to police, Robert Jordan, 65, went missing between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane in Columbus.

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray Florida Gators shirt, green faded jeans and red sneakers.

Authorities say Jordan has schizophrenia and dementia.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

