Racking up the gloomy days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like we’ve seen all week, the dreary weather continues. The best chance of rain through the extended forecast is between now and Friday at times. The pattern begins to switch to a more typical summertime pattern by the weekend.

Rain coverage will be highest through Friday before fewer storms are expected starting this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy Thursday with the heaviest rain from overnight now well to our east. We’ll still see showers and a few storms and downpours the rest of the day at anytime. While there will be a lot of dry time, you could see passing rain at any time of the day yet again. Coverage will be around 40-60% with the best chances of rain returning in the northern half of the valley this afternoon and early evening. Highs temperatures mostly in the low 80s again today.

Here's a breakdown of the rain coverage the next couple days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The high school football game we have on tap Thursday night is Kendrick at Shaw. The best chance of getting wet at that game is early on before the rain chances start to fade. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Kendrick plays at Shaw tonight. Here's the forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another round of scattered showers and storms coming our way Friday. The best chance of rain will be in the southern half of our area with overall coverage around 50%, including rain in spots during the morning hours. Clouds give way to some sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

As scattered storms remain in the forecast, I'm optimistic some sun will peek through the clouds. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Fewer storms, less rain and more sun mixing in over the weekend. There will still be about a 20-30% chance of rain but it should mainly in the second half of the day. Warmer afternoons with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain/storms are expected to be less widespread by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As of now, next week is looking quieter and more typical of summer with a 20-40% rain coverage each day.

Not as stormy looking into the extended forecast period. (Source: WTVM Weather)

