Reaction to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 43 million Americans can benefit from President Joe Biden forgiving federal student loans. However, some still have questions about whether they qualify.

Up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness is available to those who qualify, as long as you do not make over $125,000 annually.

People who have paid towards their loan debt between March 2020 and now can apply to get some or all of their money back.

Andrew Carter says he has about $25,000 in student loan debt and is ready to see some relief.

“Just to see some of that disappear, I feel like is great for me especially trying to buy a house and my income to debt ratio and things like that, so it definitely helps out,” said Carter.

To calculate your monthly student loan payments, click here.

Click here for more information on Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.