Somewhat Drier & Hotter Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will stick around on Friday with showers and thunderstorms at times during the day. The overall coverage of rain should start to thin out a bit by the evening and night, which is pretty good news for those high school football games that will be in progress. We can’t rule out some rain, but a lot of stadiums will end up staying dry tomorrow. The weekend weather will still feature showers and storms, but we will see less clouds and more sun in-between, so look for warmer temperatures - highs will climb into the upper 80s and perhaps the low 90s in spots. Next week looks pretty similar - rain and storms stay in the forecast, but generally in the afternoon and evening hours. More in the way of sunshine should allow temperatures to climb more consistently into the upper 80s and lower 90s, returning the weather to more ‘average’ for late August and early September.

