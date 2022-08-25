Business Break
Somewhat Drier & Hotter Days Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on Foxboro Drive in northeast Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Torrential rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state.(Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will stick around on Friday with showers and thunderstorms at times during the day. The overall coverage of rain should start to thin out a bit by the evening and night, which is pretty good news for those high school football games that will be in progress. We can’t rule out some rain, but a lot of stadiums will end up staying dry tomorrow. The weekend weather will still feature showers and storms, but we will see less clouds and more sun in-between, so look for warmer temperatures - highs will climb into the upper 80s and perhaps the low 90s in spots. Next week looks pretty similar - rain and storms stay in the forecast, but generally in the afternoon and evening hours. More in the way of sunshine should allow temperatures to climb more consistently into the upper 80s and lower 90s, returning the weather to more ‘average’ for late August and early September.

Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
