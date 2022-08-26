2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation on five suspended West Point officers conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) resulted in two officers being fired.

The initial suspension stemmed from a viral video where a woman claimed that one of the officers used a racial slur and tossed her security camera in a nearby bush during a warrant execution on her son.

The GBI says they have several copies of that video. However, other officers on the scene claimed they did not hear anyone use a racial slur.

During a press conference, West Point Mayor Steve Tramell was joined by the local police department’s Public Information Officer Cedarious Thomas, Cpt. Kevin Carter and Det. Kristin King.

Thomas says six patrol officers and an investigator were dispatched to 405 Hill Lane on Aug. 7., days after a robbery was reported.

Officials say one of the suspects was 17-year-old Justin Hines, the son of Tomeisha Madden, who filed the complaint against Officer Donald Bramblett.

According to Thomas, officers were there to execute search warrants for any firearms Hines may have had.

“It is during that time that officer Bramblett is seen and heard on video answering the front door of the home at 405 Hill Lane. The investigation was unable to determine exactly what exactly was said by Officer Bramblett. However, witness testimony indicated that no officer heard him say a racial slur,” said Thomas.

However, Madden, the mother of the 17-year-old, claims Officer Bramblett used the ‘n-word’ while referring to her son and tossed her Ring camera into nearby bushes.

On Aug. 26, the department said Bramblett was fired for acting out of the scope of his authority, giving excuses for his actions that were not consistent with the circumstances.

Officer Elizabeth Wegienka was also terminated for reasons unrelated to this case.

The remaining officers will return to work with two completing code of conduct counseling and one receiving a written warning.

Officials say Bramblett did not document or discuss his actions.

