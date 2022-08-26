Business Break
3 arrested in Americus homicide

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three people are facing charges in connection to an early August homicide in Americus, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Charles Harvey, Jr., 23, was charged with murder and burglary in connection to the death of Calvin Smith, Jr.

Harvey was arrested in Cordele and taken to the Crisp County Law Enforcement Center. He will be taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

Donta Walton, 24, and Karmil Hamilton, 24, were also arrested. They were charged with murder and burglary and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Americus Office at (229) 931-2439, the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477.

