‘All Hands on Deck’ campaign holds third meeting at Columbus recreation center

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City officials hosted its third neighborhood meeting as part of the “All Hands on Deck” campaign to clean up neighborhoods.

The event at the Frank Chester Recreation Center allowed community members to ask questions about the initiative. It also allowed people to see what they could do to keep their neighborhoods clean.

“So many times when citizens think that it’s all the city’s responsibility to clean up all the litter that we see all over the place, but it’s a community issue, and so we’re bringing it to the community to help us with that and so that’s what this is all about tonight,” said Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin.

There was also a bus ride for community members to show city officials where precisely the cleaning needed to happen.

