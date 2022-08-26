Business Break
Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years(Source: Cheeburger Cheeburger)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Good things must come to an end - as some would say - but some of the Auburn community is heartbroken with the recent news of a beloved cheeseburger restaurant closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post by Cheeburger Cheeburger, the establishment will permanently shut its doors on Sunday, August 28.

The post reads:

Cheeburger Cheeburger is most famously known for the generously-sized burgers and mouth-watering milkshakes.

If you’ve never had the pleasure to stop in for a delicious meal after a Saturday football game, holiday shopping or a late night out, this weekend is your chance.

Cheeburger Cheeburger is located at 160 North College Street in Auburn - and when you finish your meal, don’t forget to yell one last, “War Eagle!”

