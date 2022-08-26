Business Break
Columbus Police Department receives new gear, vehicles

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By now, you may have noticed Columbus police officers wearing new uniforms and sporting new cars.

Officers that wore the old uniform carried a bulk of gear on their waist belts. Many employees said the heavy load caused back and hip issues.

After conducting national research, the department transitioned to outer duty carrier vests.

Now, officers can carry some of their gear in pouches on their vests, equipped with rifle plates for faster response times.

The new navy uniforms also ditched the old French blue pants.

Officials say those pants were hard to find and becoming expensive.

There are also two types of new uniforms -- one reserved for ceremonial events.

Money for the new uniforms was part of the department’s budget. They also are getting 30 new SUVs and 15 new patrol cruisers.

The vehicles were purchased with money from the other local option sales tax (O-LOST).

