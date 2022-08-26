Business Break
Delta pilots to picket at Hartsfield-Jackson, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend

Air Line Pilots Association said pilots from other airlines will picket to show ‘union solidarity’
Delta pilots walk the picket line in Atlanta
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pilots for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will picket at major airports nationwide - including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - on Sept. 1 to protest stagnant contract negotiations.

On Friday, the Air Line Pilots Association, International, said Delta pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016.

“Pilots from other airlines will also be picketing on September 1 to bring attention to their respective issues and as a show of union solidarity heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend,” the pilots’ union said.

Atlanta’s protest will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the airport’s south terminal upper level outer and inner curbside areas.

Other locations for picketing include:

  • Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport
  • Los Angeles International Airport
  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport
  • Salt Lake City International Airport

Back in March, hundreds of Delta pilots protested at Hartsfield-Jackson over their current flight schedules.

Pilots said the current scheduling practices are putting too much pressure on them. They said the flight schedules are forcing them to fly for long strenuous trips, too often and it causing fatigue.

The pandemic forced many airlines to furlough pilots but now airline companies are trying to fill these positions.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

