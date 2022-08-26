Drier Weekend Ahead with More Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Changes are afoot in the forecast with the weekend bringing more sunshine, warmer temperatures, and some lower rain chances. The coverage should drop to around 20-40% (with better chances of staying dry across our northern counties) in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. This should mean decent weather for anything you have to do outside - not completely dry, but a lower coverage of rain than what we have deal with so far this week. For next week, look for more of the same - not a lot of day to day change when it comes to the weather with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and the rain coverage hovering between 20-40% on most afternoons and evenings. Lows will stay in the lower 70s for most of us. There is a chance we could see a slightly better chance of getting wet by next weekend, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune that as we get a big closer.

