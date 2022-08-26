Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart.

The West Central Health District is working to issue electronic WIC cards in September. This transition will bring everyone a much faster grocery store checkout process.

WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services like breastfeeding peer counselors or health screenings... That includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at grocery stores.

As the first round of eWIC cards is planned to release, several are pleased to use a paperless transaction and to be behind one.

“I just got my vouchers wet, and I can’t even use them, so since it’s going to be on the phone, it’s going to be better.”

It’ll be more efficient. It’ll be faster, so they won’t have to use those paper vouchers anymore, WIC Director LaTrice Johnson.

Families who qualify for benefits usually have to pull out a stack of paper vouchers. Each voucher is for a different food product. For example, one may be for bread and milk, another for cheese and yogurt, and still another for fresh produce.

The food items must be on their approved food voucher and signed and scanned at checkout.

(Valerie Cosby)

“Sometimes, when you’re in a rush, it’s time-consuming.”

That will soon be a thing of the past.

“It’s very discreet because previously, with the paper, you could tell, ‘Oh, they’re using their WIC voucher,’ so there’s no judgment.”

Nutrition Services director for WIC LaTrice Johnson says the card will work just like a debit card. You swipe the card, enter a Pin, and save your receipt. Foods not covered by monthly benefits will need another form of payment.

“Once they finish shopping, at the bottom of the receipt, it will print out what’s left, which foods are left for that month for their family.”

The e-WIC cards will be phased in based on regularly scheduled voucher appointments.

The first wave for the West Central District is set to launch on September 12th.

(LaTrice Johnson/ WIC director)

“So on that day, if you receive your card that day and go to the store, yes, it will work because this has already been piloted in our coastal district in the state of Georgia, so know it works we’re very confident in it and excited for it.”

A few counties in the West Central district are but are not limited to Muscogee, Schley, Webster, and Stewart.

