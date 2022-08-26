Business Break
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants

Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the help of the United States Marshals Service, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a validated gang member on multiple charges.

On Aug. 26, authorities performed a felony arrest warrant for Torrence “Bookie” Hill.

Hill’s warrants included a felony probation violation and conspiracy to distribute cocaine that the Drug Enforcement Administration issued.

Deputies and officers arrested the suspect and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

