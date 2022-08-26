Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the help of the United States Marshals Service, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a validated gang member on multiple charges.

On Aug. 26, authorities performed a felony arrest warrant for Torrence “Bookie” Hill.

Hill’s warrants included a felony probation violation and conspiracy to distribute cocaine that the Drug Enforcement Administration issued.

Deputies and officers arrested the suspect and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

