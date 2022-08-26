Business Break
Harris Co. school officials, law enforcement address reported online threats

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District officials and law enforcement eliminated an online threat reported late Thursday night.

Reports of a threat to Harris County High School were spotted on multiple online chat sites late Thursday night.

According to the district, Harris County Sheriff’s Office has contained the threat and the school district is working with them to have additional officers on campus on Friday.

This is an active investigation and details have not been released to the public.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation, or any such information in the future, text it to the HCHS safety phone at 706-984-2818 or via email at HCHSsafetyreport@gmail.com.

