Harris County Schools and local law enforcement address reported online threats to Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Harris County Schools. Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were spotted on multiple online chat sites late Thursday night on August, 25.

HCHS administrators, Harris County School District (HCSD) administrators, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) swiftly went to work to identify and eliminate the threat.

The school district said their top priority is to be alert and keep students safe. Officials said it appears The Harris County Sheriffs Office has contained the threat.

The school district is working with the sheriffs office and will have additional officers on campus Friday morning as classes are still in session. All School Resource Officers will be on alert.

The sheriffs office said this is still an active investigation and details cannot be discussed with the public.

They area asking parents and families to please refrain from calling to inquire about the situation.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to text the HCHS safety phone at 706-984-2818 or via email at HCHSsafetyreport@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.