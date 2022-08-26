Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.

Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into an apartment building in mid-town Atlanta and never returned.

“4 people were seen going into the unit and only 3 came out,” says Jackson.

For Jackson, it’s puzzling, as she says her daughter went with a friend to meet men at the apartment, and the friend left her there, thinking she’d be safe.

“Were you guys drinking? Were you guys partying? What’s up? And she said, ‘no ma, I would have never left her.’ And I said, well, why did you leave her?” said Jackson.

Now Jackson believes Lenoir may have been “moved” to Columbus or Upson County, Georgia.

She says police in Atlanta are looking into that information thanks to public tips.

“We’ve had a lot of tips, luckily the media has helped, just the circulation of the situation. It has allowed for people to give tips that she may have been moved, or these people were involved in something directly between the time she came up missing,” says Jackson.

Allahnia’s father has also hired a private investigator, T.J. Ward, who says this is a complicated case and maybe something else happened to Allahnia.

“She’s not in the apartment, and I know that there’s two individuals who might be called suspects now, and one of them is on probation in Rockdale county Georgia,” says Investigator Ward.

Whoever Allahnia is with, her mother wishes someone would speak up, she says she will come to Columbus or anywhere to bring her daughter home.

“If she’s out there, even if it’s just her body. It’s important that if she was moved if they see them moving something if something is suspicious about these people in that area,” says Jackson.

