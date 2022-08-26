Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

NASA mission to take Auburn University to moon

(NASA)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University (AU) is going to the moon!

NASA is launching a new chapter in space exploration with the Artemis I Mission, and ‘War Eagle’ is written somewhere inside the vehicle.

AU alums, scientists, engineers and researchers will ride along.

Artemis I is the most ambitious space mission since the shuttle stands at 222 feet and weighs 5.75 million pounds.

NASA hopes this mission will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate its commitment to extending human existence to the moon and beyond.

One expert says NASA could be more ready.

Congratulations, Auburn!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court

Latest News

Ala., Ga. Power offering rebate for smart thermostat purchases
Opelika Chambers of Commerce launched ‘Foward Opelika’ campaign
Three people are facing charges in connection to an early August homicide in Americus,...
3 arrested in Americus homicide
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn