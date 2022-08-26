Business Break
Opelika Chambers of Commerce launched ‘Foward Opelika’ campaign

(Source: City of Opelika)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, the Opelika Chambers of Commerce kicked off a campaign to help the city grow economically.

The investment and mission will allow Opelika to invest in the future by finding people to fill over 1,000 job openings here in Opelika, providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with resources and building a hub that will support the chamber and struggling businesses.

Opelika is one of the fastest growing communities in Alabama - -recently being recognized as the Best small city for business by the US Chamber of Commerce, yet they still face challenges.

The search for jobs and talent has been tough, but the Opelika Chamber of Commerce IS working on ‘Forward Opelika,’ an economic growth Initiative. It’s a five-year 2.77-million-dollar strategic community and economic development plan with three goals.

“Attract and align talent, to grow business and quality jobs and to create a business hub in the new facility in the old Library on 6th street,” said President and CEO Ali Rauch

Baxter representative Krizay Johnson IS A BIG supporter of ‘Forward Opelika.’ He said it would provide many opportunities for many people and allow businesses to thrive.

“I believe the business community is an integral part of the development of all of our community,” said Johnson.

This initiative is important because it will allow recruiters to work on filling open jobs in Opelika. President and CEO Ali Rauch said creating the business hub will have a substantial economic impact.

“Inside of that we will have a business incubator, a training center, a visitor center, well also have executive board rooms, our new office space as well as office space of Auburn-Opelika Tourism and were going to be able to turn that around a create a space for the business community,” Rauch said.

For more information on ‘Forward Opelika,’ click here.

