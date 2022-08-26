Peeks of sun Friday and scattered storms marks beginning of change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday serves as a transition day across the valley. After a gloomy week, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel for those of you hoping to have less impacts from rain over the weekend.

Scattered storms Friday afternoon should become less common over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After patchy fog early, we’ll have clouds mixing with some sun Friday. A couple spots of rain can’t be ruled out at first with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Coverage will be around 40-50%. Instead of highs near 80, most of us climb into he middle 80s. A few communities may reach the upper 80s.

The best chance of (scattered) storms today will be during the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Only isolated showers are anticipated by the kickoff of high school football games tonight. The best chance of rain will be at any games further south. One or two games in the valley may get wet.

High school football weather looks pretty decent compared to what we've had all week. A few isolated showers are possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Fog returns for some early Saturday. Otherwise, expect even a bit more sunshine mixing in with clouds from time to time this weekend. Rain and storms will be less common and more spaced out so plan on hit-or-miss activity mainly in the afternoons and early evenings. Rain coverage is pegged at 30% or so both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s; we may reach 90 for the first time all week in a few spots.

Starting this weekend, the forecast calls for more of a typical late August weather pattern: hit-or-miss storms! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Early next week, a pretty typical pattern for late August is in the forecast. Very warm and muggy with a 20-30% rain chance. As we head toward the first of September, we could see a spike in rain chance again. Stay tuned by getting updates here and on the WTVM Weather app!

Forecast for the next 9 days as of Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

