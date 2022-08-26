COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several arrests and drug and gun seizures were made over a week by the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division.

According to police, officers performed a traffic stop that led to the seizure of the following:

112.8 grams of cocaine

156.5 grams of marijuana

A stolen gun

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police (Source: CPD)

In addition, officers say the driver committed several traffic violations, refusing to stop for police. The suspect eventually stopped and attempted to run away from the police.

He was ultimately arrested after a short foot chase.

Another incident left a suspected arrested on drugs, firearm and traffic charges after a car accident on I-85 happened, and officers found 5.5 ounces of marijuana and a gun in the vehicle.

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police (Source: CPD)

In a third event, officers investigated complaints of a suspect trying to steal a vehicle. While investigating, they found a suspicious vehicle in the area with three people inside.

Police arrested all three suspects because they had stolen guns and 30 grams of marijuana.

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police (Source: CPD)

Lastly, officers were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person who was allegedly breaking into cars in the Old Guard Road area.

Officers say they found a suspicious car parked at a dead end of the street. Several firearms and ammunition were recovered during their investigation. The driver was also arrested.

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police (Source: CPD)

The Columbus Police says if you want to provide anonymous information on any crime, contact 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.