Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several arrests and drug and gun seizures were made over a week by the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division.
According to police, officers performed a traffic stop that led to the seizure of the following:
- 112.8 grams of cocaine
- 156.5 grams of marijuana
- A stolen gun
In addition, officers say the driver committed several traffic violations, refusing to stop for police. The suspect eventually stopped and attempted to run away from the police.
He was ultimately arrested after a short foot chase.
Another incident left a suspected arrested on drugs, firearm and traffic charges after a car accident on I-85 happened, and officers found 5.5 ounces of marijuana and a gun in the vehicle.
In a third event, officers investigated complaints of a suspect trying to steal a vehicle. While investigating, they found a suspicious vehicle in the area with three people inside.
Police arrested all three suspects because they had stolen guns and 30 grams of marijuana.
Lastly, officers were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person who was allegedly breaking into cars in the Old Guard Road area.
Officers say they found a suspicious car parked at a dead end of the street. Several firearms and ammunition were recovered during their investigation. The driver was also arrested.
The Columbus Police says if you want to provide anonymous information on any crime, contact 706-653-3188.
