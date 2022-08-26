Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several arrests and drug and gun seizures were made over a week by the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division.

According to police, officers performed a traffic stop that led to the seizure of the following:

  • 112.8 grams of cocaine
  • 156.5 grams of marijuana
  • A stolen gun
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police(Source: CPD)

In addition, officers say the driver committed several traffic violations, refusing to stop for police. The suspect eventually stopped and attempted to run away from the police.

He was ultimately arrested after a short foot chase.

Another incident left a suspected arrested on drugs, firearm and traffic charges after a car accident on I-85 happened, and officers found 5.5 ounces of marijuana and a gun in the vehicle.

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police(Source: CPD)

In a third event, officers investigated complaints of a suspect trying to steal a vehicle. While investigating, they found a suspicious vehicle in the area with three people inside.

Police arrested all three suspects because they had stolen guns and 30 grams of marijuana.

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police(Source: CPD)

Lastly, officers were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person who was allegedly breaking into cars in the Old Guard Road area.

Officers say they found a suspicious car parked at a dead end of the street. Several firearms and ammunition were recovered during their investigation. The driver was also arrested.

Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police(Source: CPD)

The Columbus Police says if you want to provide anonymous information on any crime, contact 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court

Latest News

Three people are facing charges in connection to an early August homicide in Americus,...
3 arrested in Americus homicide
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video
Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years
Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years