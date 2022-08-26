Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

Latest News

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
EV charging station
“We can’t currently meet the demand,” says auto industry rep. of new EV tax credits
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
FILE - USDA wildlife specialist Will Guigou, right, and pilot Thomas Taylor prepare to...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states