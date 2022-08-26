Business Break
Uptown Columbus announces Fall concert lineup

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means the Friday Night Concert Series is returning soon to Uptown Columbus.

Starting Sept. 9, Uptown Columbus welcomes residents and visitors down to Broadway to experience a free concert to jump-start your weekend in the right direction.

The six-week series will run every Friday, with the shows starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers say concert-goers will encounter various entertainment and genres throughout the series—tribute bands, local entertainment and more.

The concert will be held every Friday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway. However, it will finish up on the 1200 block on Oct. 14. Additionally, on Oct. 7, the show will be held at Woodruff Park and begin at 6 p.m.

The entertainment lineup is as follows:

  • Sept. 9: The Parker House Band
  • Spet. 16: The Reason Why
  • Sept. 23: DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)
  • Sept. 30 Eagle Sunrise (Eagles Tribute Band)
  • Oct. 7: Abby Road Live (Beatles Tribute Band) - 8 p.m. | Opener: Relative Sound - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey

This is a family-friendly event and free to the public.

Additionally, close by restaurants will be offering food and drinks for sale. Free parking is available on surrounding public parking decks, and lawn chairs are welcome.

For more information, click here.

