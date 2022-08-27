Almost Time to Put the Rain Gear Away!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a beautiful and hot day across the valley with summer thunderstorms barreling through in the afternoon hours. Things are starting to dry up now and there isn’t much chance we will see more rain tonight. Heading out the door we will see mild conditions across the valley with temps in the low 70s and potentially some patchy fog. Sunday afternoon will stick with the same old story of passing showers and thunderstorms, but Monday we will really see a shift in the pattern. Starting off the work week a high pressure system will take over and keep rain chances to a minimum for the next few days. This means we will heat back up to average temperatures of highs in the low to mid 90s across the board. However, don’t stash the rain gear somewhere to hard to reach because we will start to see rain chances sneaking back up by the end of the week. For now, we are expecting another cold front to push through heading into the next weekend making things wet for another few days. We will keep you updated here and on our WTVM weather up as those details get ironed out this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.