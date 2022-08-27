Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Almost Time to Put the Rain Gear Away!

Elise’s Forecast
next few days
next few days(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a beautiful and hot day across the valley with summer thunderstorms barreling through in the afternoon hours. Things are starting to dry up now and there isn’t much chance we will see more rain tonight. Heading out the door we will see mild conditions across the valley with temps in the low 70s and potentially some patchy fog. Sunday afternoon will stick with the same old story of passing showers and thunderstorms, but Monday we will really see a shift in the pattern. Starting off the work week a high pressure system will take over and keep rain chances to a minimum for the next few days. This means we will heat back up to average temperatures of highs in the low to mid 90s across the board. However, don’t stash the rain gear somewhere to hard to reach because we will start to see rain chances sneaking back up by the end of the week. For now, we are expecting another cold front to push through heading into the next weekend making things wet for another few days. We will keep you updated here and on our WTVM weather up as those details get ironed out this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video

Latest News

Weekend Forecast WTVM
Ending August with Sunshine in the Forecast
Plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!
Drier Weekend Ahead with More Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures
Peeks of sunshine today among all the clouds are in the forecast. Scattered storms will be...
Peeks of sun Friday and scattered storms marks beginning of change
Scattered showers and storms today will become fewer and farther between over the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go