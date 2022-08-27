Ending August with Sunshine in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a rainy week, the forecast is coming through with a drier weekend for the Valley. Saturday and Sunday are going to look very similar with rain coverage sticking at 20% with partly to mostly cloudy conditions both days. We will see the same pattern of hit or miss showers developing in the evening on both days this weekend, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The conditions look to stay dry as we head into the work week. The forecasted rain coverage is consistently between 20-30% all week, along with temperatures looking to return to the 90s again. We will see the same pattern of hit or miss showers developing in the evening on both days this weekend, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The conditions look to stay dry as we head into the work week. The forecasted rain coverage is consistently between 20-30% all week, along with temperatures looking to return to the 90s again.

