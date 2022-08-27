Goodwill partners with city of Columbus for hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Goodwill of Southern Rivers Career Services partnered with the city of Columbus to host a ‘Work for Your City” job fair at Columbus Civic Center.

Today’s fair was designed to allow Columbus residents to work where they live. Goodwill Career Center manager Denise Eckley says that is where the event received its title from.

“‘Work for Your City’ comes from that perspective of getting people to really think about this as an opportunity to work for your city because ‘I care about where I live,’” says Eckley.

Over 500 job openings were available to be filled across 13 city organizations. Some positions include security, bus and equipment operators, event staff, food and beverage staff, administration, police, fire, and emergency operations.

One Columbus native who took advantage of the opportunity is recent college graduate Cecilia Buenrostro. She graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho last month and is currently on a job hunt.

Buenrostro says she graduated in July but started looking for work several months before she graduated. So far, no offers, but she’s not giving up.

This event was a change of scenery for Buenrostro, who has only applied to jobs on LinkedIn and Indeed.

“My goal is to just see options that are out here and meet some people in person and get my foot in the door,” says Buenrostro.

Eckley says they are looking for job candidates just like Buenrostro, who is from Columbus. The idea is to recruit and retain qualified individuals.

The Goodwill Career Center will continue to host hiring events and career workshops to help promote success in the community.

