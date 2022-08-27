Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Goodwill partners with city of Columbus for hiring event

Columbus Consolidated Government Recruitment & Hiring event
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Goodwill of Southern Rivers Career Services partnered with the city of Columbus to host a ‘Work for Your City” job fair at Columbus Civic Center.

Today’s fair was designed to allow Columbus residents to work where they live. Goodwill Career Center manager Denise Eckley says that is where the event received its title from.

“‘Work for Your City’ comes from that perspective of getting people to really think about this as an opportunity to work for your city because ‘I care about where I live,’” says Eckley.

Over 500 job openings were available to be filled across 13 city organizations. Some positions include security, bus and equipment operators, event staff, food and beverage staff, administration, police, fire, and emergency operations.

One Columbus native who took advantage of the opportunity is recent college graduate Cecilia Buenrostro. She graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho last month and is currently on a job hunt.

Buenrostro says she graduated in July but started looking for work several months before she graduated. So far, no offers, but she’s not giving up.

This event was a change of scenery for Buenrostro, who has only applied to jobs on LinkedIn and Indeed.

“My goal is to just see options that are out here and meet some people in person and get my foot in the door,” says Buenrostro.

Eckley says they are looking for job candidates just like Buenrostro, who is from Columbus. The idea is to recruit and retain qualified individuals.

The Goodwill Career Center will continue to host hiring events and career workshops to help promote success in the community.

For a look at the rest of the career events for August, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court

Latest News

Man arrested in Columbus with stolen SUV from LA
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA
NASA mission to take Auburn University to moon
Ala., Ga. Power offering rebate for smart thermostat purchases
Opelika Chambers of Commerce launched ‘Forward Opelika’ campaign