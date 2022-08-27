Business Break
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man with a stolen SUV from Los Angeles was arrested in Columbus on Aug. 26, Muscogee County sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Vilasack Soulivong was seen driving a stolen 2022 For Escape through Muscogee County by the sheriff’s office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau.

Following the confirmation that the vehicle was reported stolen from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the suspect was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Officers charged Soulivoug with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing with Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and LAPD. Additional charges are pending.

