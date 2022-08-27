Business Break
Man arrested on multiple gun charges in Muscogee County

Tyquerrious Ford(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrested a man on multiple charges, authorities say.

On Aug. 11, the US District Court for the Middle District of Georgia gave any law enforcement permission to arrest Tyquerrious Ford and bring him before a US Magistrate Judge.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, with the assistance of the FBI, the execution of a felony warrant resulted in the suspect’s arrest on Aug. 26.

Ford was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a machine gun.

After his arrest, deputies transported the suspect to the Muscogee County Jail.

