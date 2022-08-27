Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

The lab was run from a horse stable.
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A tip to law enforcement led to the discovery of a multi-million dollar meth lab in North Georgia.

The lab was run from a horse stable equipped to manufacture millions of dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine, officials say.

Drug agents began investigating after being tipped off to suspicious activity at 2064 New Franklin Church Road in Canon. They obtained and executed a search warrant at the location and discovered an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings on the property.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth.

“It is estimated the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution that the lab was likely capable of producing was over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million.”

Officials said on August 24, 34-year-old Dustin Tyler Burgess, of Ellijay, Georgia, and 30-year-old Uriel C. Mendoza, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.

Due to the size of the lab, agents contacted the DEA Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia(WGCL)
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia(WGCL)
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia(WGCL)
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia(WGCL)
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia(WGCL)
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia
Meth lab bust in Northeast Georgia(WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen SUV from LA
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA
Tyquerrious Ford
Man arrested on multiple gun charges in Muscogee County
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Sandra Deal waves as she is acknowledged by a round of applause before the State of the...
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
NASA prepares for launch Monday, “War Eagle” to join the ride
Goodwill partners with city of Columbus for hiring event
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen SUV from LA
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA