LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges.

On Saturday, August 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Hill Street in reference to a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived they met the victim - who told cops that during a verbal and physical altercation, her live-in boyfriend had grabbed her by the neck and choked her, as well as biting her on the face.

After interviewing both individuals, and evaluating the physical evidence, officers determined that the victim’s boyfriend had committed aggravated assault.

Gladston Hammett was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and transported to the Troup County Jail.

