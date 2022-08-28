Business Break
Rain Trend Broken - Hot and Sunny Coming Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last week was gloomy and rainy, but there is good news for those who missed the sun. Today we have seen mostly sunny conditions with not much chance for showers as we head into the evening. These conditions are expected to stick around into the work week! However, that means things are going to heat back up. By mid-week we will be back in the low to mid 90s again, with humidity in place making things feel much warmer. The mostly sunny skies will stick with us throughout the week with only a small chance for a shower each day. Wednesday into Thursday we will see a front push some drier air through the valley, but once it subsides to the south we will see afternoon showers and storms build in again. This rainy pattern takes over Friday and sticks around into the next weekend.

