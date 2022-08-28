Sunshine on the Way for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday, a few of us saw the rain, but today we will really see a shift in the weather pattern to drier conditions. For your Sunday, expect warm sunny conditions with a few clouds in the mix, and maybe a small, isolated shower this evening. The dry transition really begins tonight with mostly clear conditions in the overnight hours. So, if you miss the sunshine, you’re in luck this week! We have a high-pressure system building to our west which essentially means the atmospheric conditions will be more stable this week and this will help keep the rain coverage down. This will also grant sunny conditions as well. The high pressure will help keep the gulf moisture contained to the Florida panhandle and keep us dry in the Valley. As we look to the end of the week though, the rain coverage begins to build once again. Temperatures next week are bringing the heat as we will see the low 90s once again.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.