Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge.

According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:

Felony murder

Criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile

Aggravated assault

Criminal attempt to commit armed robbery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Following the verdict, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Harrison to life in prison without parole, to be followed by an additional 37.5 years. Mercer was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by five years.

According to authorities, at about 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020, the Newnan Police Department (NPD) responded to a report of someone shot at Jefferson Grove Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Jaylin Everett suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that three men attempted to rob them in the parking lot of their apartment.

She told authorities that the couple had just returned home from the victim picking her up from work in Fairburn. As they arrived at Jefferson Grove, Everett noticed a group of men acting suspiciously in the apartment’s parking lot.

According to the investigation, three men armed with guns approached the victim and demanded his property while flashing their weapons.

Everett also had a gun and attempted to protect himself and his girlfriend, which ultimately led to a shootout, police said.

One suspect was shot in the foot and Everett in the neck during the incident.

Forensic firearm evidence proved Harrison shot his gun ten times, and the shot that killed the victim was fired from his weapon.

Mercer fired his weapon twice, and the third gunman, 35-year-old David Alberto Berrio, did not fire his firearm.

After the shootout, the three men ran to a getaway car driven by 19-year-old Angelina Maria Plemons.

NPD detective said the vehicle and suspect were quickly identified and apprehended.

Everyone confessed to their part in the homicide except Harrison, who escaped the state but was eventually caught in Michigan.

Evidence shown in court stated all four suspects traveled from Columbus to Atlanta to break into cars the evening of the homicide. On their way home, they decided to stop in Newnan to continue their spree of crimes.

The suspects happened to be at the apartments moments before Everett and his girlfriend arrived home.

Berrio and Plemons made a deal to testify truthfully in the trial of their counterparts. Subsequently, Berrio will receive a 40-year prison sentence with 25 years to serve, and Plemons a 20-year sentence to do 15.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger prosecuted the case, with NPD Lieutenant Chris Robinson being the lead investigator.

