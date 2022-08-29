Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
police lights
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
The Laurel Hotel & Spa
Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn
Former Harris Co. band members now drum majors at collegiate level
Democratic Party of Georgia hosts statewide convention