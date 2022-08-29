Business Break
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat.

It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment.

They are offering up to a $200 rebate for customers who buy the technology before December 1. On their website, it says that smart thermostats help you save energy, time and money at home.

Anthony Cook, a communications specialist with Alabama Power, says the gadgets actually learn your schedule, like whether you keep it warmer during one part of the day and cooler during another part.

Cook also says you can control the thermostat from an app on your phone, in case you go out of town and forget to turn off the AC or heating.

Not only can this help bring your power bill down, Cook says it saves energy.

“It learns the homeowners patterns and it doesn’t waste use,” said Cook. “The remote controlling of your thermostat allows you to have more personal individual control over how often your thermostat is used.”

You have to meet certain criteria to apply for a smart thermostat like being an Alabama Power customer and living in a single-family home. You can learn more about applying here.

