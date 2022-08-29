Democratic Party of Georgia hosts statewide convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Of course, I’m always glad for people to come to the second congressional district and enjoy and to witness the warmth and friendship of the people here,” says Congressman Sanford Bishop.

Democrats across the peach state came together for the True Blue 2022 convention. With the November election just around the corner, Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, along with other Congressional Candidates, stood before delegates in an effort to boost morale.

Less than 900 delegates registered to participate in party business at the Columbus Civic and Trade Center.

“This was just a wonderful opportunity for a Georgia democrats to come together to actually organize and mobilize and really get fired up,” says Bishop.

Delegates took part in breakout sessions to learn ways to engage communities. The sessions included voter protection training, phone banking, and postcard writing.

Clay County resident Drew Andrews tells News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson that the breakout sessions are helpful.

“They are people who want to get involved, they just don’t know what to do, and so these sessions will give you that information so you can go back to your community, engage those people who actually want to get out there on the frontlines to help encourage others to go to the polls,” says Andrews.

State nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams was in attendance to speak at the convention. Abrams shared why she believes she is the woman for the job.

“The privilege that I enjoy should be enjoyed by every single Georgian, blue-collar, white-collar, pink-collar, green-collar, no-collar. We need a governor who actually believes in all of Georgia not just in word but in deed,” says Abrams.

