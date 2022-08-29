Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Democratic State Convention meets in Columbus

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - True Blue 2022 is the theme for the state democratic convention in Columbus this week. Some prominent name party leaders will be Stacey Abrams and Reverend Raphael Warnock in the city. Both are candidates on the ballot in November.

Nikema Williams is the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party and a state representative she says the party is ready to tackle challenging issues like health care ahead of November.

“The cost of insulin, now will be capped at $35.00 that is for seniors on Medicare, they will no longer have to make decisions between if they take insulin shots every day to control their diabetes or put food on their table,” says Williams. Most recently the party has been slammed by republicans over the inflation reduction act, Williams says it will help everyone. “We are lowering your health care costs, and your energy costs and making things cheaper for you,” says Williams.

With soaring gas prices, the party is looking at ways to keep energy costs low and offering credits to those who buy electric.

“Right now electric cars are something that most people see in the Jetsons, or something from the future that only wealthy people can afford, but within this inflation act reduction act it is lowering the costs by giving credits, tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles,” says Williams.

Williams says the people of Columbus need this type of legislation.

“These are things that this bill, the inflation reduction act that was signed into law by President Biden will make these things very real for everyday working Georgians,” says Williams.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
police lights
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

Latest News

Keep Columbus Beautiful invites community to 28th annual clean-up day
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Judge rules Kemp must testify in grand jury probe, agrees to delay testimony
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community