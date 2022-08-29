Democratic State Convention meets in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - True Blue 2022 is the theme for the state democratic convention in Columbus this week. Some prominent name party leaders will be Stacey Abrams and Reverend Raphael Warnock in the city. Both are candidates on the ballot in November.

Nikema Williams is the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party and a state representative she says the party is ready to tackle challenging issues like health care ahead of November.

“The cost of insulin, now will be capped at $35.00 that is for seniors on Medicare, they will no longer have to make decisions between if they take insulin shots every day to control their diabetes or put food on their table,” says Williams. Most recently the party has been slammed by republicans over the inflation reduction act, Williams says it will help everyone. “We are lowering your health care costs, and your energy costs and making things cheaper for you,” says Williams.

With soaring gas prices, the party is looking at ways to keep energy costs low and offering credits to those who buy electric.

“Right now electric cars are something that most people see in the Jetsons, or something from the future that only wealthy people can afford, but within this inflation act reduction act it is lowering the costs by giving credits, tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles,” says Williams.

Williams says the people of Columbus need this type of legislation.

“These are things that this bill, the inflation reduction act that was signed into law by President Biden will make these things very real for everyday working Georgians,” says Williams.

