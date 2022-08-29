Business Break
Former Harris Co. band members now drum majors at collegiate level

(WTVM)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coming up this college football season, two Harris County High School alumni will take the field together, but on opposing teams.

When the University of Georgia’s marching Redcoats and Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jackets take the field in November, it will be special for Harris County.

Kaleigh Griswell and Hannah Marston are two of the school band’s finest to come through playing for the Sound of the County.

They spent their high school Friday nights on Durham Field, filling up the stadium with sounds of momentum.

The two started their journey for Harris Co. Band in the eighth grade, spending three years together on the field. Now, they will be on different sides of the field as drum majors.

“One of our philosophies here is instilling an incredible sense of initiative and teamwork both girls demonstrated both throughout their time here,” says HCHS band director Miranda Carlsen.

Griswell is returning as drum major for Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Marching Band for a second year. Marston is entering her first season as drum major for the University of Georgia’s Redcoat Marching band. Despite the tongue-in-cheek rivalry between teams, both are proud of each other.

“I saw online that she got drum major for UGA, and I was so happy, I knew she really wanted that,” says Griswell.

“It’s really amazing seeing Kaleigh just what she’s become, everything she’s done and to be her friend, it’s truly an honor,” says Marston.

Marston and Griswell are one of four drum majors selected to conduct their 3-to-400-man band. Both are honored to hold the highest recognition.

“A 300-person band is absolutely nothing to smirk at, but I love doing it more than anything,” says Griswell.

“It is a lot of pressure, but it’s definitely worth it,” says Marston.

This season will go down in the state and county history as one of the first ones where two drum majors from the same high school are leading at the same time at the collegiate level.

“It’s going to be a moment because they’re ours,” says Carlsen.

The University of Georgia will host Georgia Tech on November 26th in the newly renovated Sanford Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

