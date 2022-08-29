Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 1-2nd

Central vs Smiths Station 2022
Central vs Smiths Station 2022(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM DIGITAL TEAM
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Region play will begin for most Alabama high school football teams this week. Meanwhile, Georgia teams will continue to challenge rivals and cross-state opponents.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW SEPTEMBER 1-2 GAMES]

WEEK 2 PICK’EM

Cast your vote to predict who will win five key Week 2 matchups across the Sports Overtime viewing area. Voting closes on Tuesday evening. You can find out how the fan predictions compare to pick’s from our Sports Leader 9 team every Wednesday night on “The Score.” New episodes will be posted to the Sports section of WTVM.com and the News Leader 9 app.

VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
police lights
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

Latest News

Opelika vs Jeff Davis (2022)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Friday night
SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 (Part 4)
SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 (Part 4)
SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 (Part 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 (Part 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 (Part 3)
SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 1 (Part 3)