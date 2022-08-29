HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 1-2nd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Region play will begin for most Alabama high school football teams this week. Meanwhile, Georgia teams will continue to challenge rivals and cross-state opponents.

WEEK 2 PICK’EM

Cast your vote to predict who will win five key Week 2 matchups across the Sports Overtime viewing area. Voting closes on Tuesday evening. You can find out how the fan predictions compare to pick’s from our Sports Leader 9 team every Wednesday night on “The Score.” New episodes will be posted to the Sports section of WTVM.com and the News Leader 9 app.

VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.