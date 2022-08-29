Hot & Mostly Dry Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect a lot of big weather changes through Thursday with hot temperatures and mostly dry conditions in the forecast. Our rain coverage on Tuesday will be around 30%, but the best chances of getting wet look to be between 5 and 10 PM ET. Coverage will drop even more for Wednesday and Thursday, and some slightly drier air will be building in these days - this should lower the humidity just a bit, but won’t impact afternoon highs all that much with highs remaining in the lower 90s. For Friday and Saturday, the coverage of rain and storms will increase a bit. It won’t be a washout, but those of you heading to high school or college football games will have to keep up with the rain coverage on our WTVM weather app. Sunday and Labor Day will see the rain coverage dropping to more average late summer levels (around 30% in the PM and evening) with highs expected to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the holiday and beyond.

