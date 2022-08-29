Hot, muggy but pretty dry start to workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun and less rain for a majority of the workweek, which is a far cry from the last couple weeks. That means you’ll really be feeling the heat!

The week ahead features heat, humidity and limited storms at first. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be mostly sunny Monday. Hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible between mid afternoon and early evening, especially south/east of Columbus, but overall coverage is only around 10%.

Rain coverage is only around 10% as a whole Monday. The best chance of a shower or storm appears to be south/east of Columbus. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As a front approaches Tuesday, we’ll have a few more clouds around. There is a slightly better chance of rain late in the day with about 30-40% coverage north of Columbus and around 10-20% coverage south. It all depends if the rain/storms hold together. Highs around 91 to 94 degrees with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s before the rain chance arrives.

Here's an idea of what the radar may look like late Tuesday afternoon; a broken line of storms will be trying to move in from the northwest. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Feels like temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s most of the week with only limited rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to 100° at times this week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our next best chance of rain looks to be Friday and Saturday as Labor Day Weekend begins. For now, rain coverage is at 40-50% before dropping to 20-30% Sunday and Monday. We’ll continue to refine the forecast as we get closer.

An early look at the Labor Day Weekend Forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

