Keep Columbus Beautiful invites community to 28th annual clean-up day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful invites Columbus, Fort Benning and Phenix City residents to participate in the largest river clean-up in the southeast, averaging about 10,000 volunteers each year.

The 28th Annual Help the Hooch clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 11:30.

Local school campuses and other on-site locations will have their clean-up the day before on Sept. 30.

During the event, organizers ask all volunteers to adhere to the CDC guidelines.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided to all volunteers. Additionally, volunteers can choose from a list of various places to clean, including public parks, streams and private property.

Lastly, following the clean-up on Saturday, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., organizers are asking all site supervisors to turn in their tally of collected garbage at Oxbow Meadows, 3535 South Lumpkin Road.

To register for Help the Hooch, click here.

For more information, contact 706-225-4008.

