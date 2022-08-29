Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama - You may have noticed construction on your way to downtown Auburn that has now cleared up. That’s because a new ultra-luxury hotel is open, as of today, also serving as an avenue to teach students at Auburn University.

Once guests arrive, they might notice no one in the lobby area. That’s because all guests will receive a personal tour of everything the hotel has to offer with a complimentary toast before heading up to their luxury room or suite.

The hotel is home to 26 luxurious rooms and suites, offering the softest bedding, remote-controlled blackout curtains, luxury bathrooms, 55-inch tv screens, and a scenic view of Auburn.

General Manager Josh Head said their goal is to be the first ultra-luxury hotel in the state of Alabama while also being a teaching hotel for students at Auburn University.

“There’s been years of preparation, and first and foremost, we are grateful to be in this academic building for Auburn University for the College of Human Sciences and the school of hospitality management to entrust us with this asset,” said Head.

The spa is another amazing addition to the hotel, providing guests with various beauty services to make them feel relaxed during their stay.

“It’s really going to be a one-of-a-kind special experience, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Be prepared to be blown away because the rooftop is the best part. Stepping into a dream, the hotel rooftop features a shimmering infinity pool, cabanas and lounge area, and a rooftop bar providing you with any drink at the tip of your fingers. Did I mention the lush urban garden overlooking the view of Auburn University’s iconic Samford Hall and campus?

The Library, a dining hall area, offers complimentary food that is available at various times of the day.

“Come see us at the Laurel Hotel and Spa. The rooftop will be open to the community soon, and rooms are available and support our students and just thank you.”

The hotel & spa is designed to give students practical experience in the hospitality field.

There is plenty more to explore. To check out everything or book a stay click here.

