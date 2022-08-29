Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to transfer back to Utah later this week.(@MIRACLESFORTANK, INSTAGRAM, CNN, @miraclesfortank/Instagram)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSYLVANIA (CNN) – As the Little League World Series was wrapping up Sunday, one Utah player was continuing his recovery.

Easton Oliverson, 12, was severely injured Aug. 15 when he fell out of a bunk bed in Williamsport, fracturing his skull.

The Instagram account that provides medical updates on his condition showed him eating nachos, his favorite food, Sunday.

His family said Easton has been dealing with “quite a bit of pain” since his latest surgery on Friday.

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to transfer back to Utah later this week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
police lights
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

Latest News

The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon
Sheila O'Leary reacts during her trial, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort...
Vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
Police responded to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday.
Heroic employee tried to disarm gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say
Keep Columbus Beautiful invites community to 28th annual clean-up day