Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!

Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.

She worked in the fields as a child and could only attend school a few months out of the year. She’s only received a 3rd grade education and taught herself how to read with the help of a book called The Little Red Hen. She later worked as a house keeper.

Hodge was baptized and added to The Church of Christ in 1965 and still maintains her membership with the Crawford congregation. She was 50 years old when she began to drive with the help of a woman whose house she kept.

Ms. Hodge calls everybody she meets ‘Sugar Baby.’ WTVM wishes Annie Mae Hodge a big happy 100th birthday!

