Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn

Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation.

On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree.

The arrests stem from an investigation involving a scam that targeted multiple businesses in Auburn and surrounding area.

Targeted businesses received phone calls from the suspects falsely representing themselves as a law enforcement authority. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers.

Briscoe and Oliver were developed as suspects in multiple instances of this scam where the targeted businesses incurred a significant financial loss. Police located both suspects on Aug. 27.

Briscoe and Oliver were both transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334- 501-3140.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
Torrence 'Bookie' Hill
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by CPD
Police: Drugs and guns seized, several arrested by Columbus police
police lights
LaGrange man arrested after allegedly choking, biting girlfriend
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

Latest News

After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Judge rules Kemp must testify in grand jury probe, agrees to delay testimony
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
WTVM Editorial 08/26/22: Pet Owners Battle Inflation
WTVM Editorial 08/26/22: Pet Owners Battle Inflation