Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation.

On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree.

The arrests stem from an investigation involving a scam that targeted multiple businesses in Auburn and surrounding area.

Targeted businesses received phone calls from the suspects falsely representing themselves as a law enforcement authority. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers.

Briscoe and Oliver were developed as suspects in multiple instances of this scam where the targeted businesses incurred a significant financial loss. Police located both suspects on Aug. 27.

Briscoe and Oliver were both transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334- 501-3140.

